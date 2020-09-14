Ropp Family turns farm into evacuation campground

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jennifer Thompson said she and her husband, Darren, didn't sleep at all last Monday night as the rural Stayton/Mehama couple monitored weather and fire conditions in the Santiam Canyon on a police scanner.

By the next morning, the Beachie Creek Fire had rapidly moved south and was threatening parts of Marion and Linn counties.

“Tuesday morning, we saw the red glow and that was it,” Thompson said. “We called Jess (Ropp) and asked if we could come down.”

Thompson said the family had already packed the night before and was ready to hit the road quickly.

Ropp and his wife, Greta, own an 18-acre farm on Eicher Road east of Albany. He works at Coastal Farm & Ranch, so he knows a lot of farm folks from the mid-valley.

Last week, their farm — which borders a 45-acre lake — was turned into a temporary campground and evacuation center for families displaced by the Beachie Creek and Holiday Farm fires that surround the mid-valley.

The two families have become friends over the years as the Thompsons purchased feed for their cows and horses at Coastal.

Ropp has put a message on Facebook offering space at the family farm for anyone displaced by the fire.