Rotary banners to honor veterans, first responders

In 2018, Sweet Home volunteers installed 40 large banners to honor local veterans through the community's Hero Banner Project.

Former Mayor Jim Gourley and his wife, Lisa, a current member of the council, got the idea from communities in California and Nevada.

Now the two Albany Rotary Clubs are working together to do the same thing locally, since this year's Albany Veterans Day Parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Jay Burcham saw the banners in Sweet Home and mentioned it to me during our weekly lunch together,” Rotarian Mike Martin said. “Of course it’s a great idea.”

Martin said the Rotary Clubs are working with the Oregon Department of Transportation, since anything that hangs over a state roadway has to be approved.

“We hope to get started by Oct. 14 and have the banners up through Thanksgiving,” Martin said.

Martin said each banner is 2 feet wide and 4 feet tall. They cost $100 each, including the brackets. They will be produced at Xtreme Grafx.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Jim Gourley has been a tremendous help on this,” Martin said. “He has provided us with lots of great information and even gave us the registration forms used in Sweet Home.”