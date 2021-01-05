Samaritan awards community grants

The five hospitals of Samaritan Health Services have awarded $339,807 in social accountability grants to local service organizations, to be distributed during 2021.
Social accountability grants are awarded within Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. Funding decisions are made by committees consisting of employees and board members at each Samaritan-affiliated hospital. Funded programs are intended to address unmet needs of underserved populations and improve overall community health.
Social accountability grants are part of the Samaritan community benefit program, which encompasses the organization’s efforts to build healthier communities by providing direct and in-kind support for services such as health screenings, health professions education, health research and community health activities, as well as charity care to low-income patients.
As a tax-exempt nonprofit entity, Samaritan is required by law to provide a certain amount of charity care and other benefits to the areas in which it operates.
Linn County grant recipients are ABC House, $20,000; Boys & Girls Club of Albany, $5,000; Faith, Hope and Charity, $5,000; Family Tree Relief Nursery, $10,000; Fish of Albany, 10,000; Fish of Lebanon, $10,000; Jackson Street Youth Services, $15,000; Lebanon Basic Services, $5,000; OBRIA Medical Clinics/Pregnancy Alternatives Center, $5,000; Meals on Wheels, $10,000; Senior Corps of Linn, Benton, and Lincoln Counties, $5,000; St. Vincent de Paul–Lebanon, $5,000; Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, $7,387; Sweet Home Pregnancy Care Center, $8,777; Volunteer Caregivers, $10,000. Total: $131,164.
Receiving grants in Benton County are ABC House, $10,000;Benton County Drug Treatment Court, $10,000; Benton County Habitat for Humanity, $10,000; CASA–Voices For Children, $10,000; Corvallis Daytime Drop-In Center, $5,000; Corvallis Environmental Center, $7,500; Faith, Hope and Charity Inc., $7,000; Home Life, $5,000; Jackson Street Youth Services, $12,000; Old Mill Center for Children and Families, $10,000; Options Pregnancy Resource Centers, $5,000; Meals on Wheels, $5,000; Senior Corps of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties, $5,000; Stone Soup Corvallis Inc., $5,000; Vina Moses, $10,000; We Care, $10,000. Total: $126,500.
The grant recipients in Lincoln County are Coastal Range Food Bank, $4,000; Food Share of Lincoln County, $5,000; Family Promise, $10,000; Hearts with a Mission, $10,000; Lincoln County School District–Job Opportunities for Youth-JOY Project, $18,724; Neighbors for Kids, $17,000; Meals on Wheels, $5,000; Samaritan House, $7,419; Senior Corps of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties, $5,000. Total: $82,143.