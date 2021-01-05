Samaritan awards community grants

The five hospitals of Samaritan Health Services have awarded $339,807 in social accountability grants to local service organizations, to be distributed during 2021.

Social accountability grants are awarded within Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. Funding decisions are made by committees consisting of employees and board members at each Samaritan-affiliated hospital. Funded programs are intended to address unmet needs of underserved populations and improve overall community health.

Social accountability grants are part of the Samaritan community benefit program, which encompasses the organization’s efforts to build healthier communities by providing direct and in-kind support for services such as health screenings, health professions education, health research and community health activities, as well as charity care to low-income patients.

As a tax-exempt nonprofit entity, Samaritan is required by law to provide a certain amount of charity care and other benefits to the areas in which it operates.