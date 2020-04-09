Samaritan Health Services dealing with COVID-19 world

“We have not received help from the government in terms of buying or getting ventilators,” Boysen said.

To ensure there is enough capacity to treat COVID-19 patients, Samaritan is postponing all elective procedures — but that is cutting into the bottom line. Boysen said gross patient revenues are down about 50% since the routine daily procedures have been put on hold.

At the same time, government officials are urging health care systems to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases, in part due to increased testing that could identify more infected individuals.

“We have a surge plan for every community, based on the size of the community, the amount of equipment we have there and the number of rooms and staffing that is available,” Boysen said.

Surge centers are being established at places like the state fairgrounds, but Boysen believes Samaritan has enough available space throughout the system that it won't need that to take that action.

“We have talked with Commissioner Will Tucker in Linn County about the use of the fairgrounds, and we have also talked with folks at Benton County about possibly using dormitories or the Benton County Fairgrounds. Although we are preparing for the worst, we really don’t think these additional sites will be necessary,” Boysen said.