Samaritan Health staffers get mid-valley's first COVID-19 vaccinations

“The sprint to the starting line is over. Now the hard work begins to vaccinate the critical mass of adult Oregonians needed to end this pandemic,” said Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen. “Thanks to all the front-line health care workers who literally rolled up their sleeves to take their first doses of this safe and effective vaccine. By taking this vaccine, they’re not only getting the protection they need and deserve to care for patients, they’re also showing the rest of us that the vaccine is safe to take and it works to stop the virus.”