Samaritan implements new mask rules

Samaritan Health Services has implemented updates to face mask requirements.

Patients, visitors and all staff in any Samaritan facility will now be required to wear properly fitting face masks, rather than simply face coverings, the mid-valley health care system announced.

Patients and visitors may use disposable face masks or cloth masks with multiple layers, and the masks must fit snugly around the nose, over the mouth and under the chin. Bandannas, gaiters, face shields and face masks with valves are not permitted.

For hospital patients, face masks may only be removed if:

• The patient is actively eating or drinking and is at least 6 feet from anyone who does not live in the patient’s household.

• The patient is alone in a private room.

• The patient is at least 6 feet from others in a shared room.

• The care being provided to the patient cannot be done with a mask on.

For outpatients in Samaritan’s clinics and laboratories, face masks must be worn the entire time they are in the building and may only be removed if the care being provided cannot be done with a mask on.