Samaritan to offer virtual breast cancer series

The Samaritan Cancer Resource Center in North Albany will host a free virtual education series focusing on breast cancer issues during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
One in eight women is affected by breast cancer, said community outreach specialist Erin Dunn.
“Nationwide, the number of women getting mammograms is down 87% and screenings for colorectal cancer are down 90%,” Dunn said. “Mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer early, and when it is detected early, there is a 98.6% survival rate after five years, so mammograms are vital.”
The number of mammograms is down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and because elective procedures were postponed for a time while health care facilities developed effective safety protocols.
Dunn said the series will be fun.
“We have something for everyone,” Dunn said. “We know that nutrition is an important topic in our communities. Our Oct. 14 session will feature dietitian Athena Nofziger, who will talk about the importance of proper nutrition for cancer survivors.”
Dunn said Samaritan Health Services has “state-of-the-art” technology at all five of its hospital sites: Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Lincoln City and Newport.
Dunn said there are 64 new cases of breast cancer each week in Oregon. Annually, there are an average of 98 cases in Linn County and 56 cases in Benton County.
Health care providers can receive continuing education credits by participating in the videoconferences.
Dr. Jessica Germino, director of the breast and women’s imaging program at Corvallis Radiology, will lead the Oct. 7 session.
Germino’s topic is, “My Mammogram Is Abnormal: Now What?”
“Mammograms save lives,” Germino said. “Our technology is excellent, and we make the process as comfortable as possible. We have special cushioning and flexible paddles.”
Germino said the technology provides a 3D image, which is extremely accurate.
Scholarships are available to help women pay for their mammograms.
Dunn said women should check with their insurance and then check with Samaritan’s financial assistance department, which has locations in each hospital.
The Oct. 21 program will be presented entirely in Spanish.
Anyone who wishes to participate in the series should call 541-768-2171 or 541-812-5888 or visit www.CancerResourceCenter@samhealth.org.
The series will be via Microsoft Teams. Technical assistance is available through Samaritan Health Services.
All sessions are from noon to 1 p.m. and are free.
The series will include:
• Oct. 7: “My Mammogram Is Abnormal: Now What?” Dr. Jessica Germino, director of the breast and women’s imaging program at Corvallis Radiology.
• Oct. 14: "Hot Nutrition Topics for Breast Cancer Survivors." Registered dietitian Athena Nofziger.
• Oct. 21: "La Importancia de la Salud de los Sensos y Recursos." Radiology technologist Bibliana Kearney and maternity care coordinator Rocio Badger.
• Oct. 28: "Advancements in Radiation Oncology." Dr. Norman Yeh, radiation oncologist.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!