SamCare Express limited as workers get vaccinated

SamCare Express clinics in Albany and Corvallis will have limited availability for scheduled appointments over the next week so that health care workers can receive their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations at those two locations.

Health care workers and others in the Oregon Health Authority’s 1a categories can contact their local county health department to schedule an appointment.

Anyone with health care needs during this time should contact their primary care provider for an appointment or visit samhealth.org/CareNow for information about other health care options.

For emergency needs, the emergency departments at Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis are always open.

“We apologize that SamCare Express won’t be available, but as a health care leader in our region, it is important that we assist in vaccinating our fellow health care workers against COVID-19 because we’re all in this together,” said Dr. Robert Turngren, chief medical officer of Samaritan Health Services. “The SamCare Express clinics are currently the most logical locations in terms of staffing, parking and accessibility.”