Same jobs, new rules for ODF summer firefighters

SWEET HOME — At first glance, the daily routine for the 14-member summer fire crew at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home compound seems pretty normal.

Young men and women are training daily to fight wildfires and taking care of equipment from chainsaws to trucks as fire season nears.

But on closer inspection it is clear things aren’t quite normal. The crew members are working in pairs and are keeping their distance from each other. No back-slapping or high fives for jobs well done.

It isn’t because they don’t respect each other. It’s due to new protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditionally, the crew worked as one big group, but unit forester Craig Pettinger said that, this year, firefighters will be divided into two teams that will keep their distance from each other.

“If someone comes down with it, we don’t want to lose everyone,” explained Pettinger, who has guided the Sweet Home office for seven years and has 19 years’ experience with ODF.