Santiam Canyon residents search rubble, prayer for relief

GATES — Wednesday morning, 65-year-old Robert Pylant searched through the charred rubble that was once his home at the Oak Park Trailer Park in Gates as curls of smoke slowly rose from the skeletons of many other mobile homes also consumed by fire Monday evening.

Pylant found the fire proof safe he was searching for and although it was definitely scarred by the flames, it was still intact.

“My wife and I were just getting into bed when we heard banging on the door. It was our son telling us to get out,” Pylant said. “Then, our land lady came over and was yelling for us to ‘get out now!’”

Every trailer in the park and a small motel on site were reduced to piles of ashes and twisted metal. The skeletons of cars and trucks — with no glass or tires remaining — stand where they were parked before the community was engulfed by flames Labor Day afternoon.

“I have no idea what to do now,” Pylant said. “I am a caregiver for my wife, who is disabled. We are staying at our daughter’s house in Salem. Only God knows what will happen now.”

Two deaths were confirmed Wednesday, including 13-year-old Wyatt Tofte and his grandmother, Peggy Moss, 71.