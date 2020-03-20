SBA help expected for mid-valley businesses

Mid-Valley business owners may qualify for some financial relief through the Small Business Administration due to losses associated with the state’s emergency declaration earlier this week in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Kate Brown issued the declaration and also restricted restaurants and bars to take-out or delivery services only.

Early on, it appeared Linn County was not on the list of counties which would be included for possible SBA assistance.

Roger Nyquist, chairman of the Linn County Board of Commissioners, contacted Rep. Peter DeFazio’s office as well as Melissa Murphy with Business Oregon and Sarah Means of Gov. Brown’s staff.

“It is my hope that federal funds will become available through the SBA to help those businesses who have had to close,” Nyquist noted in an email. “Currently the SBA website does not list Linn County as being an eligible area for the program. It looks like based on other states on the list, that these areas become eligible through a governor’s proclamation. Would you please see what you can do to get Linn County on the list? Let me know if that is anything I need to do on the county level.”