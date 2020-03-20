SBA help expected for mid-valley businesses

Mid-Valley business owners may qualify for some financial relief through the Small Business Administration due to losses associated with the state’s emergency declaration earlier this week in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Kate Brown issued the declaration and also restricted restaurants and bars to take-out or delivery services only.
Early on, it appeared Linn County was not on the list of counties which would be included for possible SBA assistance.
Roger Nyquist, chairman of the Linn County Board of Commissioners, contacted Rep. Peter DeFazio’s office as well as Melissa Murphy with Business Oregon and Sarah Means of Gov. Brown’s staff.
“It is my hope that federal funds will become available through the SBA to help those businesses who have had to close,” Nyquist noted in an email. “Currently the SBA website does not list Linn County as being an eligible area for the program. It looks like based on other states on the list, that these areas become eligible through a governor’s proclamation. Would you please see what you can do to get Linn County on the list? Let me know if that is anything I need to do on the county level.”
Means told Nyquist that “Linn County has already done everything they need to do and are part of the declaration that was sent to the SBA on Tuesday. We are waiting to hear back from the SBA on approval. We are told that should happen soon. Once it does, I will be sending the information out via email so that it can be shared with local businesses.”
Murphy, who is the regional development officer in Linn, Lincoln, Benton and Lane counties for Business Oregon, said officials believe the entire state will be included in an SBA declaration.
You have free articles remaining.
“Sarah and I worked with communities in Linn County and throughout the region to get SBA forms in quickly and it took less than two days to see we would be eligible,” Murphy said.
She added, “We are ready to move forward helping businesses apply when the fund is ready. Sarah has also put together the Regional Recovery Team that met today and will be sharing information and pushing info and resources out to all communities in Linn and the rest of the region.”
Murphy said Business Oregon is also “evaluating our current programs and preparing for any new funds that come available to help small businesses impacted by the virus. There are other resources now that companies can tap into, like the Layoff Aversion program through the OED and SBA 7a Loan Guarantee program, as well as other direct small loans.”
Nyquist said he was pleased by the quick response to his questions and that local small business owners are likely going to be able to find some financial assistance during these difficult economic times.
“There is potential for some help, although it isn’t defined yet,” Nyquist said. “The folks at the federal level are aware and that’s good.”
Thursday, Oregon federal elected officials sent a letter to SBA administrator Jovita Carraza, requesting “immediate and affirmative action” concerning SBA economic injury disaster loans.
The letter details the governor’s emergency measures including prohibition of groups of 25 or more for four weeks, prohibiting dine-in eating in restaurants and bars for at least four weeks, and closing schools through April 28.
“In this unprecedented time, swift and decisive action by the SBA will help provide small businesses with access to capital in a timely manner,” the letter read. “We cannot stress enough that the timeliness of this declaration is critical to help Oregon small businesses survive in this extraordinary environment.”
It was signed by senators Ron Wyden and Jeffrey Merkley and representatives Kurt Schrader, Peter DeFazio, Earl Blumenauer, Greg Walden and Suzanne Bonamici.