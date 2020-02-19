Selmet fined $27,500 for August explosion, injuries

SALEM — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined Selmet Inc. $27,500 for violating job safety rules following an investigation of a furnace explosion that occurred last August.
Two employees were injured, including one who suffered second- and third-degree burns that required extensive treatment at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.
Selmet, 33992 Seven Mile Lane, manufactures titanium parts used in the aircraft industry.
The accident happened about 7:53 a.m. on August 15.
More than 30 firefighter/paramedics Tangent and Albany fire departments responded to the call.
At the time, summer intern Samuel Anderton of Bend who was outside of the building when the accident occurred said, “It rattled my ribs and shook the ground.”
The OSHA investigation identified three serious violations including failing to account for employee safety in the layout and design of the foundry, and overlooking proper work clothing and equipment.
“There are concrete steps employers can take to make safety a meaningful part of the operation of a work site,” said OSHA administrator Michael Woo.“Neglecting such steps, as this case demonstrates, serves only to invite more risk and the severe consequences that frequently come with it.”
According to the OSHA report the worker who suffered severe burns was operating a furnace – powered by high-voltage electricity – to melt titanium. He was doing so in a part of the foundry that contains older furnaces and where employees use control panels that are near each furnace.
The furnace experienced a system failure that leaked water used for cooling into a vacuum chamber. The reaction of molten titanium with water triggered the explosion.
The blast, which blew the roof off part of the building, left the worker with multiple burns to his head, neck, arms, and chest. The force of the blast threw another worker, stationed at the operating panel of another furnace, into a parts table.
Oregon OSHA cited Selmet for failing to account for safety measures in the design, layout, and operation of the older furnaces. The report notes that such measures could include blast walls to protect against explosions, isolated control rooms, or removal of employees from the risk zone during operations.
The company had installed such measures for newer furnaces, according to Oregon OSHA’s investigation.
That violation carries a $13,750 penalty. Oregon OSHA also fined Selmet $13,750 for two related violations involving a lack of appropriate work clothing and personal protective equipment for furnace operators.
The proposed fine of $27,500 reflects a 10 percent increase in the base penalties assigned to the violations due to Selmet’s history of nine reportable accidents in the last three years.
The company can appeal the proposed fines.
Selmet employs more than 800 people and has grown significantly since 2012, investing millions of dollars into expansion.
The company was founded locally, but was sold in to Blue Point Capital and in 2018 to Consolidated Precision Products of Cleveland, Ohio.
Oregon OSHA is a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services.
Selmet spokesman Richard Legenza of Consolidated Precision Products Corp., said the company does not comment on specifics of citations.
“The safety of our employees is our highest priority," Legenza said. "We have fully cooperated with OSHA during its investigation.”