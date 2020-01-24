Series will explore Kalapuyans' mid-valley history

The Linn County Historical Museum celebrates a new exhibit on the Kalapuyan people in the Willamette Valley with a three-part monthly lecture series from February through April.

The series will take place in the Box Car Theater, located at the museum, 101 Park Ave., Brownsville. All are scheduled for 7 p.m. on their respective days.

David Lewis, Ph.D., opens the series on Friday, Feb. 7, with “Stories of the Kalapuyans of the Central Valley,” drawing on his connection to Kalapuyan stories, people and places.

Other lectures include: Paul Baxter, Ph.D., "Long Story Short: Cascadia Cave Turns 10,000," Friday, March 6; and Tom Connolly, Ph.D., “Kalapuyan Archaeology: The Cultural Record Before 1800,” Friday, April 3.

Attendees are invited to arrive at 6:30 p.m. to view the exhibit.

For more information, call 541-466-3390.

