SH librarian to retire; new councilors take seats

SWEET HOME — The Sweet Home City Council welcomed new members Angelita Sanchez and Dylan Richards Tuesday evening and prepared to say goodbye to Rose Peda, who will retire Friday after nine years as the city’s library director.

“This is sad,” Mayor Greg Mahler said of Peda’s retirement. “She has done a phenomenal job. When she started, the library was in the red financially. She has implemented so many great partnerships and has written and received so many grants.”

City Manager Ray Towry praised Peda's service to the community.

“Rose has decided it's time for her move on to the next chapter in her life,” Towry said. “When I first arrived a little over four years ago I asked Rose what her plans were and she replied, ‘I think I have 4 or 5 years left.’ She's proving true to her word.”

Towry said that when Peda arrived in Sweet Home, nine years ago, the library was operating in the red financially.