SH librarian to retire; new councilors take seats

SWEET HOME — The Sweet Home City Council welcomed new members Angelita Sanchez and Dylan Richards Tuesday evening and prepared to say goodbye to Rose Peda, who will retire Friday after nine years as the city’s library director.
“This is sad,” Mayor Greg Mahler said of Peda’s retirement. “She has done a phenomenal job. When she started, the library was in the red financially. She has implemented so many great partnerships and has written and received so many grants.”
City Manager Ray Towry praised Peda's service to the community.
“Rose has decided it's time for her move on to the next chapter in her life,” Towry said. “When I first arrived a little over four years ago I asked Rose what her plans were and she replied, ‘I think I have 4 or 5 years left.’ She's proving true to her word.”
Towry said that when Peda arrived in Sweet Home, nine years ago, the library was operating in the red financially.
“She worked hard to not only get the library to operate in a sustainable manner, but to improve the library’s services. She made partnerships with local organizations like the school district and Boys & Girls Club, applied for and secured numerous grants as well as being instrumental in the formation of the Linn Libraries Consortium, which increases the amount of material available to our community, yet saves us thousands of dollars.”
Peda also created a summer reading program for children that attracts hundreds of youngsters each week and spearheaded a program to examine the possibility of remodeling the current library, which opened in 1969, or build a new facility.
For Peda, operating a library was her “dream job.”
The Cupertino, California, native came to Sweet Home in 2011. She spent several years in the King County (Seattle), Washington, library system including nine years as the young adult librarian at the Rainier Beach and New Holly library branches.
She came to Sweet Home after working in Jackson County and then Douglas County, Oregon, where she oversaw 10 branch libraries.
Peda’s interest in libraries started when she was in the fifth grade and operated a library out of her family’s garage.
City Manager Ray Towry said, “Rose deserves to be celebrated.”
Peda told councilors by video that she plans to remain in Sweet Home.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the Sweet Home community,” Peda said.
He said there will be a “drive-through” retirement party in Peda’s honor from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday in front of the City Hall, at 3225 Main St.
In other business, the council:
— Administered the oath of office to incumbent Lisa Gourley and Dave Trask and new councilors Angelita Sanchez and Dylan Richards. Gourley, Trask and Sanchez will serve four-year terms and Richards will serve a two-year term.
— Swore in new police officer Sarah Kohls, who comes to the Sweet Home Police Department after being a deputy in the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska.
— Approved refinancing $6.5 million in debt related to the wastewater and water systems. Refinancing the debt at a lower interest rate should save the city about $1.5 million in interest over the life of the loans.
— Councilors re-elected Greg Mahler as mayor and councilor Diane Gerson as mayor pro-tem.
— Approved changes to the city’s Commercial Exterior Program, increasing the maximum amount per project to $15,000. The program is designed to assist businesses in bringing their buildings into compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, construction of new awnings, building façade enhancements, landscaping, exterior painting, etc.
— Approved a contract with Dougherty Landscape Architects of Eugene for development of a downtown streetscape and parking plan, not to exceed $75,000. The goal is to create a plan that will assist the city in developing new parking resources, adding street lights, pedestrian safety improvements, public art, pocket parks and the like to improve the community’s business district.
— Approved the initial steps of creating a Limited Improvement District for residents on Willow Street. The goal is to improve water, street, gutter and storm drain amenities. The first step was to approve a viewer’s committee of Dave Holley, Charlene Adams, Tim McQueary and Nancy Patton.
— Approved a vacant building resolution that requires property owners to notify the city when their buildings become vacant and they maintain their buildings to certain standards.
