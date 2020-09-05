SH logging companies pitch in to help families

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SWEET HOME — Sweet Home logging companies and Cascade Timber Consulting spent several days this week cutting, splitting and delivering cords of Douglas fir firewood as a fundraiser for the Maynard and Swenson families.

Zach Maynard, 7, was killed and Kennedy Swenson, 6, was seriously injured on July 20 when an unmanned Jet Ski slammed into the two best friends while they were playing in the water at Lewis Creek County Park.

Milt Moran, president of Cascade Timber Consulting, said his staff and McCollum Logging riggers have been busy for three days.

“This accident hits pretty close to home for all of us,” Moran said. “We’re giving folks a good fat cord of wood for their money.”

Moran said he expected they will sell up to 40 cords of firewood. A suggested donation is $150 and includes delivery in the Sweet Home, Lebanon and Brownsville areas. The suggested donation is $200 for Albany deliveries.

Zach Maynard died from injuries received that day and Kennedy suffered a broken jaw, lacerated liver and damaged sternum and clavicle.

She was treated at River Bend Medical Center in Springfield and then taken by air ambulance to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, where she spent several days.