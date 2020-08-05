SH man charged after shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SWEET HOME — A 64-year-old Sweet Home resident was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, after allegedly shooting another man in the area of 49th Ave. and Long St.

Police Chief Jeff Lynn reported Wednesday morning that David Charles Johnson has been lodged at the Linn County Jail.

According to police reports, Sweet Home officers and deputies from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, where they found Grady Daniel Nading, a victim of a gunshot wound. Medics with Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance transported Nading to the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, where he was treated and released.

No one else was injured.

Johnson allegedly threatened family members of Nading with a knife just before this incident. Nading reportedly went to Johnson’s residence to confront him and Nading presented a baseball bat.

Johnson reportedly fired three shots with a handgun, while Nading was outside on the street. Nading was struck in the shoulder by one of the bullets.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call SHPD Detective Keenan Martin at 541-367-5181.

