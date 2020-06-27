SH man jailed after balking at court's face mask rule

“He asked me why I didn’t have a mask on,” Kulbeth said.

Kulbeth said he told the judge about his health issue and was told that unless he put a mask on, he would be charged with contempt of court.

Kulbeth said he decided to leave the courtroom and said he would come back another day or take part in a video conference.

As he was putting his daughter in the car, he saw Police Chief Jeff Lynn’s reflection in a vehicle window.

Lynn informed him that the judge had issued a warrant for his arrest and advised him that he should call someone to pick up his daughter.

Kulbeth said he called his wife, who was working in Lebanon, and Chief Lynn waited with him until she arrived.

Kulbeth was not handcuffed in front of his daughter and was walked into the police department by an officer. Once inside, Kulbeth was handcuffed to a bench and underwent a routine intake procedure before being placed in a cell.

He remained in the cell for about 90 minutes and was then released by the judge after setting a new court date of July 22.