SH managers forego COLAs to aid budget

SWEET HOME — To reduce the possibility of having to lay off employees due to budget issues, several of the city’s key management staff members will forego their annual cost of living adjustments.

Their actions are due to the unknowns of how the COVID-19 pandemic and closures will affect the city’s tax flow and other income streams.

Their effort will save the city about $30,000, according to City Manager Ray Towry. He said that could amount to a full-time position.

“Members of our executive team were all concerned because we just don’t know what is going to happen due to the COVID-19 issue,” Towry said. “The Budget Committee placed a police department position in the contingency fund area, and we’re holding a position at City Hall open.”

Towry said the planned COLA was 3%.

“All of our department heads and some of our middle management folks said yes immediately when this was brought up,” Towry said. “They did it without hesitation. They volunteered and didn’t even have to think about it.”

Towry said he suggested married staff talk to their spouses about the situation.

Towry said the COLAs would have taken effect on July 1.