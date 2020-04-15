Signs of hope for graduating seniors

Harer said the local program is “Fantastic. I hope we are going to see signs everywhere, not just families of seniors, but everywhere. These kids aren’t going to have prom, no senior picnics. There is hope for graduation, but that has yet to be determined.”

Harer said her son, Alexander, is a junior at West Albany and was looking forward to playing tennis this spring.

“We have lots of friends who have seniors,” Harer said. “My heart breaks for them. I’m so thankful the Meekers are doing this and there is so much community support, including the senior all-night party committee that is sponsoring the signs for West Albany seniors.”

Arthur Meeker said that while he was out for a walk, he realized that local businesses might want to sponsor the signs for schools in their communities.

“I reached out to Amy Price at Coldwell Banker Real Estate and she thought it was a great idea,” Meeker said. “Then my friend Lori Hill at Laura Gillott Keller Williams called and asked about signs for Lebanon High School.”

Thanks to the sponsorships, signs are free to the upcoming graduates.

If grandparents or others want to buy a 24” X 18” sign for their yards, they are $10 or $15 with a name printed on them.