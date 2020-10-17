Signs of life return in North Santiam Canyon

GATES — Cheeseburgers sizzled and popped on hot griddles and the aroma of grilled onions wafted through the cool air at a makeshift food court at the Gates Community Church parking lot Friday.

Members of the Silverton Lions Club and Elks Lodge have prepared and served three meals per day there since Labor Day weekend wildfires ravaged much of the Santiam Canyon.

“When we first started, we served 300 to 400 meals per day,” said Lions volunteer Jon Debo. “Now that Highway 22 has opened and people are getting back into their homes, it has slowed down.”

Debo said club and lodge members are joined daily by local volunteers.

“At first, we bought all of the supplies, but quickly businesses and individuals began donating food and it’s been that way ever since,” Debo said. “We accept monetary donations as well, but it’s not required.”

Jill Saari lives in Mill City. On Friday, she was picking up a load of boxed lunches for people who were working on a relative’s home in Gates.

Unlike six weeks ago, the air was clear of smoke and the sun was shining brightly in the canyon, but reminders of the tragedy that occurred here Labor Day evening and the following days are everywhere.