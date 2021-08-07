Smash Mouth concert draws big crowds

It wasn't the largest River Rhythms concert ever, but with an estimated 13,000 fans and an elbow-to-elbow dance floor that flowed to the front of the stage, Thursday evening's Smash Mouth show certainly joined the top 10.

Fans packing blankets and chairs were still flowing in past the main entrance and donations boxes long after the San Jose-based alternative rock band took the stage.

"It was crazy to see that amount of people again," said Kim Lyddane, director of Albany Parks & Recreation. "We had a great crowd, they just kept coming in even after the concert had started."

A few songs into their set, front man Steve Harwell invited fans, many of whom were standing on the peripheral, to fill the area directly in front of the stage, a space normally reserved for blankets.

With the crowd pressing up against the front fence, Harwell kneeled down to fist bump a young fan in the middle of performing the 1997 hit "Walkin' on the Sun."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The band played most of their hits, including their remake of "I'm a Believer" from 20 years ago for the movie Shrek, and their iconic hit "All Star."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.