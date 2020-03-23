Sportsman's Holiday court eager for area events

“I want to get more involved in the community,” Kaitlyn said. “I feel like there is so much to this little town that we don’t get the chance to see on a day-to-day basis. I see the court as an opportunity to change that. I want to learn and educate others about all of the parts of our city that are just as important as the larger businesses, but we might not know about as we drive to and from work and school each day.”