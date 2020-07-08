Sportsman's Holiday cruise, queen's coronation set

O’Rian Offutt is the daughter of Jessica Labrum and Bryan Offutt.

She is active on the dance and golf teams, Key Club and cheerleading.

She enjoys hiking and taking road trips.

O’Rian plans to attend Oregon State University and become an orthodontist.

Katie Robeck is the daughter of Cindi and Mike Robeck.

She plays soccer and basketball and is a member of Key Club.

She enjoys traveling and seeing new places.

Kaitlyn Victor is the daughter of Suzanne Smith and Anthony Victor.

She is a member of the Huskiette dance team, is a cheerleader, on the yearbook and newspaper staffs, editor of the Timber Echo and earned the Academic All-American Award.

She plans to study accelerated surgical technology at LBCC and become a midwife.

Communitywide garage sale

A communitywide garage sale will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

“We thought it would be fun to end the week on a positive note,” said Diana Kelly of the Chamber of Commerce.

To locate sales, visit the Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and look under the events calendar.

