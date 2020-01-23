Sprenger bill targets masked rioters

State Rep. Sherrie Sprenger, R-Scio, plans to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative short session that would increase penalties for protesters found to have an intent to start a riot or commit a crime.
Under Oregon law, rioting means acting “with five or more other persons ... in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby intentionally or recklessly [creating] a grave risk of causing public alarm." Offenders could be sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined up to $250,000.
Sprenger’s bill adds penalties of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if riot participants are wearing masks that partially or fully conceal their faces. She said she'd been contacted by many people concerned about rioting in Portland after incidents involving anti-fascist and far-right groups.
“In recent years we have seen an alarming increase of violent riots in Oregon,” she said. “As a former sheriff’s deputy, I know how important it is for law enforcement to be able to accurately and swiftly identify those who are involved in inciting these riots and committing crimes.”
Sprenger said former Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw called for a similar policy last summer following a series of riots in the city. With shrinking police resources, responding to such events has become increasingly difficult throughout the state, she said. According to Sprenger, 15 states and local governments have adopted some type of anti-mask law.
Masks would not be outlawed, but wearing a mask while inciting a riot could lead to enhanced judicial penalties.
“This does not outlaw protesting,” Sprenger emphasized.
This will be Sprenger’s last legislative session. She's running for a seat on the Linn County Board of Commissioners currently held by Will Tucker, who is not seeking another term in office.
Sprenger has served in the Oregon Legislature since 2008.
In November 2016, following the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States, three days of protesting in Portland turned into a riot. Numerous businesses were damaged, and more than 100 people were arrested. Damage was estimated at more than $1 million, and the city projected more than $500,000 in police overtime.
Oregon's short legislative session begins Feb. 3.