Sprenger jumps into new role as commissioner

New Linn County Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger is no stranger to public meeting procedures, having served in the state legislature for 12 years.

Sprenger jumped right into her new role Tuesday morning, asking questions and making motions as though she had served on the board for years. She succeeds Commissioner Will Tucker who retired after 12 years on the board.

Sprenger, who has lived near Lacomb for many years, handily defeated three challengers, garnering 65% of the vote.

“I want to thank everyone for being so gracious,” Sprenger said. “The welcome has been amazing and the response from people who work in the courthouse and Linn County residents in general, has been much appreciated.”

She also said that her goal of meeting with constituents every day for her first 100 days in office has started off with a bang, with several meetings already held during her first two days in office.

She also received her list of committee assignments and liaison commitments.

Sprenger will act as the board’s liaison to Linn County Parks and Museums, Planning and Building, assessment and taxation, the surveyor’s office and sheriff’s office.