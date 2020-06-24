Sprenger wary of special session's thrust

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Rep. Sherrie Sprenger, R-HD 17, told Linn County commissioners Tuesday morning she is wary about the special session of the Legislature that will convene at 8 a.m. today.

Although actual bills won’t be known until the session begins, Sprenger said it’s likely the three-to-five-day session will heavily focus on bills that affect law enforcement programs.

“In my opinion, this session should be about the budget,” Sprenger said. “But to my knowledge, we aren’t going to take that up until another session in July or August.”

Sprenger, who is a former deputy sheriff, said she believes the session will include bills that “promote some of the most drastic changes in law enforcement I have ever seen.”

Sprenger said she will not support legislation that “undermines the ability of our law enforcement folks to keep people safe.”

Although the general public won’t be allowed to view the proceedings in person, they will be able to watch via the Internet at https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/Pages/session.aspx.