1 more death, 73 new COVID-19 cases announced in the state

The state death toll from COVID-19 reached 22 on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority reported.

Two more cases have been confirmed in Benton County, with 71 others statewide. Oregon overall has 899 positive cases.

A 71-year-old Polk County man died Thursday at Salem Health, the authority said. The man tested positive March 19 and had underlying medical conditions.

Also on Friday President Donald Trump announced a Centers for Disease Control recommendation that healthy people now wear face coverings in public — be it a disposable mask or clothing item like a scarf. But, the OHA is urging reservation of medical masks for healthcare workers because of a nationwide shortage.

Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for communicable diseases at the OHA Public Health Division said homemade masks may be helpful, but it's unclear how effective they'd be.

"The data do not tell us how much protection homemade cloth masks provide to the person wearing a homemade mask," he said. "For this reason, homemade and fabric masks should not be considered reliable protection."

The OHA urged that "non-medical masks can supplement but not replace Stay Home, Save Lives," referencing the governor's executive order.

