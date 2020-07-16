Budget-writers unveil rebalancing plan for state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon Legislature’s chief budget writers have proposed to shield state aid to schools, but to cut almost $400 million in other spending and draw down reserves to offset reduced tax collections during the coronavirus pandemic.

Elements of their plan, which legislative leaders released Thursday, will undergo public hearings next week. Each of the six budget subcommittees has been assigned a target for spending cuts.

Gov. Kate Brown and legislative leaders have said a second special session will be called later this summer — lawmakers already met June 24 to 26 — to deal with a two-year budget that is projected to fall about $3 billion short in anticipated tax collections.

The original budget from the tax-supported general fund and lottery proceeds, which constitute the state’s most flexible spending, topped $23 billion. Lottery proceeds also are projected to be down, largely because the Oregon Lottery’s chief moneymakers are video terminals in bars and restaurants, which have curtailed operations during the pandemic.