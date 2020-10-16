COVID-19 'on the march again' in Oregon, U.S.

If cases continue on their current trajectory, Oregon could see 570 reported cases and 40 new hospitalizations each day.

"This is a troubling scenario," said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state's top infectious disease expert.

Social gatherings continue to be the main way that the infection is spread as people from different households mingle in multiple-family situations.

Allen said it is understandable that human nature is to let your guard down around people you know, especially with people "fatigued" by keeping their guard up at all times with masks, social distancing and extra hygiene.

But for the first time, health authorities said that willful neglect of safeguards by some people is fueling the current surge.

At a time when President Donald Trump has told Americans not to be afraid of COVID-19 despite his own infection and hospitalization, Oregon health officials are pressing the message that residents need to double down on their efforts to keep the growth of COVID-19 under control.

"There is massive counter-programming that is not helpful — people with really big loudspeakers," Allen said, without specifically naming Trump.