Eviction shield extended through Sept. 30

SALEM — Oregon residential and commercial tenants will still be shielded from evictions through Sept. 30, after which a new law will give them six months to pay back rent owed their landlords.

The Legislature approved an extension of the moratorium in House Bill 4213, which passed the House 43-14 and the Senate 19-8 before the special session closed Friday. It replaces Gov. Kate Brown’s April 1 executive order, which ends Tuesday.

Sen. Ginny Burdick, a Democrat from Portland and the bill’s floor manager in that chamber, said the bill does not forgive back rent and that tenants still must pay landlords what they owe. But late fees cannot be charged, and the back rent cannot be reported to credit-rating agencies.

Burdick herself is a landlord.

“We have been afflicted by a plague and we are all paying the price,” she said. “We all must do our share.”

But Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod of Lyons, also a landlord, said the bill would lead to tenants either leaving Oregon before the end of the six-month grace period or facing a massive back payment.

“I find it quite sad, because what we’re doing is placing a lot of debt on people who do not necessarily have to have that debt,” he said.