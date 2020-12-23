Federal aid for unemployment benefits may be extended

Thousands of Oregonians may have to wait a little longer for payments, but action by Congress could ensure that their unemployment benefits will continue through March 13.

President Donald Trump, who has not yet signed the bill, is threatening to derail the plan that contains the 11-week extensions. The extensions are part of an $892 billion follow-up pandemic aid plan to the CARES Act that Trump signed on March 27. Both chambers of Congress passed the plan Monday night. Trump has signed a renewal of federal spending authority, to which the plan is attached, through the end of the federal budget year on Sept. 30 — well beyond the end of his term on Jan. 20.

The plan includes money for $600 checks, half the previous amount, to most taxpayers and child dependents. This item is separate from unemployment benefits.

More than 70,000 Oregonians were in jeopardy of losing benefits after Dec. 26, when their programs were scheduled to end. Acting Director David Gerstenfeld has said that because of the delay in congressional renewal of the programs, the Oregon Employment Department would likely face an interruption in payments.