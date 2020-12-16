First COVID-19 vaccines are administered in Oregon

For most Oregonians, the vaccine is months away — perhaps as late as summer, according to comments by health officials during the event.

The first doses are going to health care workers and other facility staff who are likely to come into contact with COVID-19 positive patients, or their waste products.

The second group to get the shots will be older residents of nursing homes and other congregate care facilities who have underlying conditions that make them especially vulnerable. Staff at the facilities will also be inoculated. About half of all deaths in Oregon have occurred in congregate care facilities.

The additional rankings for the next set of vaccines is under review with input from community groups, Allen said. Essential workers and those over 65 with underlying conditions such as heart disease and diabetes are expected to be priorities.

Allen and Brown said there is some indication that the recent rise in infections is starting to slow. But state officials have warned that the "darkest days" of the pandemic that began in February are still to come.