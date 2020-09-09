Governor: 'This could be the greatest loss of life and structures due to wildfire in state history'

About 3,000 firefighters are deployed.

"I would expect that to scale up over next 24 hours as we get on the offense on these fires," Grafe said.

But reinforcements are not plentiful because fires across the western United States are breaking out at the same time.

"The national system is absolutely strained," Grafe said. "We have to work with what we have."

Much of eastern Lane County has been under evacuation orders because of the Holiday Farm Fire. Residents in Leaburg, Walterville, Camp Creek and portions of the Mohawk Valley were ordered to leave. In Marion County, Scott’s Mills and Stayton remain under Level 3 "go now" evacuations. Sublimity, Aumsville and Silverton are at Level 2 "be ready."

The Almeda Street Fire reportedly began as a small blaze in grass adjacent to Interstate 5 south of Medford. It burned north, destroying homes and other structures in Phoenix and Talent. All residents of Jackson County are currently under a Level 1 "get ready" evacuation order. A second, smaller fire, was reported in Eagle Point.

Brown pointed to the unpredictability of the blazes as a warning for residents across the state to be ready if evacuation orders are given.