List grows longer for Oregon lawmakers' special session

The Stable Homes for Oregon Families coalition has pressed for a special session to extend the moratorium, which would be part of a broader proposal to couple it with a new state fund to compensate landlords for part of their lost income. Tenants would still have to pay rent owed by the new date of July 1 and certify that they are unable to pay as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn.

House and Senate Democrats disagree about the proposal put forth by the House Committee on Housing, which heard the proposal from a work group on Nov. 30. The proposed fund would require lawmakers to draw $100 million, probably from the projected ending balance in the 2019-21 budget.

"It is a well-vetted solution that has come forward as a result of the work group that would ensure $100 million is ready to go out into Oregon communities and help landlords and tenants within a short turnaround," Sybil Hebb, director of advocacy for the Oregon Law Center, said at a virtual news conference Dec. 4. "This proposal will provide stability for tenants to get past this cliff that will happen in January if we do not act."

Advocates for some landlord groups want lawmakers to approve tax credits, which are subtracted directly from taxes owed, to offset losses in rental income. Hebb said such proposals can be discussed in the 2021 session.

