Major virus spike hits as holiday weekend arrives

Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton said if true, the behavior was "embarrassing and indefensible."

The warning came despite current state rules that allow bars to remain open, attracting a mix of people who are not from the same family and who interact in a closed indoor space. While customers must wear a mask when entering bars or restaurants, they can remove the coverings to eat or drink.

Cieslak said that the state had not seen evidence so far that specific types of businesses were driving the higher numbers. In social gatherings at homes or other venues, he said, people tend to circulate around for numerous conversations with different people.

Unlike a bar, "you're not holding onto your barstool so you don't lose it," Cieslak said.

The state will continue to dig into the numbers it gets daily to see if there are any patterns that emerge.

"We are all operating with less than perfect data," he said.