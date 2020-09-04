McLeod-Skinner isn’t done with politics, despite two defeats

“Keep your yard signs,” Jamie McLeod-Skinner said on election night in November 2018.
The message: I’ll be back soon.
The Terrebonne Democrat had lost her bid for the 2nd Congressional District, just like any other candidate who had run against Walden in his 20 years in office.
But McLeod-Skinner had held a powerful veteran congressman with a $5 million campaign warchest to spend on a heavily Republican district to under 60 percent of the vote. No one had done that before.
McLeod-Skinner won Bend — the increasingly Democratic tech-and-microbrewery boom town in Central Oregon. That was expected. But when the ballots were counted and she had won the entire county — that was a first for a Democrat in this century.
In Walden’s home area of Hood River County, she won by a margin of nearly 2-to-1. Jackson County was a nailbiter, with Walden winning by about 2% of the vote.
So, the night in November 2018 was the end of a campaign, but felt like the beginning of another — a prize within reach for the picking. The yard signs would be ready for 2020.
It’s now Labor Day 2020 — a time when signs traditionally start to appear on lawns and in shop windows.
But McLeod-Skinner’s name is nowhere to be found. Her name is not on the ballot, her 2020 political story ended before it barely began.
Soon after the 2018 election, McLeod-Skinner considered her options. She had put in 40,000 miles driving around the 2nd Congressional District, campaigning even in Gilliam County, with just 1,900 residents. She was known throughout the district, but decades of partisan redistricting had made CD2 the repository for most of the Republican votes in the state.
Walden was one of the only Republicans to hold a major office in Oregon. The governor, both U.S. Senators, treasurer, attorney general, labor commissioner and the four other U.S. House members were Democrats.
The only statewide Republican was Secretary of State Dennis Richardson. The job appealed to McLeod-Skinner. Ideally, the Secretary of State is a bulwark against partisanship. The person who referees elections and audits government performance. Part watchdog, part policy wonk. McLeod-Skinner's moderate, low-key, straight-talk reputation seemed a good fit.
Richardson died in February 2019 and Gov. Kate Brown appointed former House Speaker Bev Clarno of Redmond, a Republican, with the implicit agreement that Clarno would not run for the office in 2020.
Instead of another uphill race against a better-financed, better-known incumbent like Walden, McLeod-Skinner would make an insurgent bid for an open Secretary of State job.
McLeod-Skinner was the first Democrat to announce for the office and garnered quick support from Rep. Alissa Keny-Guyer, D-Portland.
“She was speaking to a group in Portland and she said ‘I’m going to say things people from Portland probably don’t want to hear,’” Keny-Guyer said. “I adored her and I am not someone to say they adore people running for political office. She was just such a bright light.”
McLeod-Skinner knew that she would not be alone in the race. She filed as early as possible, in September 2019. That same day, Sen. Mark Hass, D-Beaverton, got into the race. House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, D-Portland, was expected to run for attorney general. But when the incumbent, Ellen Rosenblum, filed for re-election, Williamson filed for the Secretary of State race.
By being the non-Portland area, non-legislator, and non-partisan candidate, McLeod-Skinner might be able to win the party’s nomination if Hass and Williamson split the metro area vote.
Then came a bombshell: Walden announced in late October that he would not run for re-election. His House seat would be open for the first time in more than 20 years. A cascade of calls, e-mails and texts came into McLeod-Skinner, urging her to change plans and run for Congress again. After considering her options for a few days, McLeod-Skinner decided to stay in the Secretary of State race.
Jim Moore, a Pacific University political science professor, said McLeod-Skinner was the “last, best” chance for Democrats to win the seat. Her name recognition in the district had grown during her long driving campaign, and even some conservatives were showing they had tired of President Donald Trump, who would be at the top of the ticket.
“The greatest asset a politician can have in an election is incumbency,” Moore said.
Voters need a reason to vote out an officeholder, especially one as long-serving as Walden. Without an incumbent, the Republican candidate would still have the advantage of an 8 percent Republican voter registration edge. But McLeod-Skinner would be a familiar option.
“Looking at how she did against Walden, she would have a shot, still a tough shot given the voter registration in the district, to win. I don’t think another Democrat could come close.”
McLeod-Skinner’s decision to stay in the Secretary of State race looked smart as the Republicans stumbled in their efforts to find a standard-bearer.
The frontrunner had been former Rep. Richard Vial, R-Clackamas, who had lost his 2018 re-election bid. Vial was appointed Deputy Secretary of State in April 2019. While Clarno had promised not to run, Vial had no such constraints.
But Vial resigned in January 2020, derailed by an investigation by The Oregonian newspaper alleging he was moonlighting as a private attorney while pulling in his $172,000 state salary. In at least two cases, The Oregonian reported, he represented clients with cases before a state agency that the Secretary of State had the power to audit.
Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, entered the race near the filing deadline in early March and would go on to win the Republican primary against token opposition.
Trouble developed on the Democratic side — Williamson dropped out of the race, which drew in Sen. Shemia Fagan, D-Portland. Aided with over $700,000 in contributions, mainly from public employee unions, Fagan jumped from newcomer to frontrunner. The urban-rural split that McLeod-Skinner hoped would play out on election night didn’t materialize.
Instead, Fagan squeaked out a 4,400-vote win over Hass with the counting lasting for over a day.
“It was an extremely tight race. In the end, I lost in double overtime. It’s OK,” Hass wrote on his Facebook wall. “I’m at peace."
McLeod-Skinner came in more than 50,000 votes behind.
Fagan will face Thatcher on Nov. 3, along with Kyle Markley of the Libertarian Party and Nathalie Paravicini, winner of both the Progressive and Pacific Green Party nominations.
McLeod-Skinner is back home, working on helping build progressive candidates in rural areas of the state.
“The future is going to be these younger future leaders who reflect a different generation of Central and Eastern Oregon,” McLeod-Skinner said. “I’m still working to build a process where Oregon politics isn’t run through a small group of Portland-based people. How do we find a way to be the best of who were are in Oregon and elevate that above just having to choose which team, red or blue, you are on.”
As for her own future, there will be time to think about that after the COVID-19 crisis is over, along with however the 2020 election turns out nationally and in Oregon. Legislative and congressional district will be redrawn by the time many candidates next face voters in 2022.
Her two races so far have both ended up as losses. But McLeod-Skinner doesn’t find them personally crushing or make her want to turn away from politics. She says it’s actually the opposite.
“I don’t have anything specific in mind yet,” she said. “I am very passionate about public service. What role that will be may evolve.”
