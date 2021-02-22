Oregon Legislature wants its day in court for redistricting

Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature are uniting to reset the clock on delays that would cut them out of drawing political maps for the 2022 election.

Citing the overwhelming challenge of counting heads during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau says the data due April 1 won't arrive until Sept. 30 — six months late.

"We are going to blow by all the deadlines at this point," said Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego, chair of the House Redistricting Committee, on a press call Monday.

Legislators want the courts to reset the clock, saying the extraordinary U.S. Census delay shouldn't take away their rightful job of drawing lines for 60 House, 30 Senate and up to six congressional seats.

In an extremely abnormal year, the normal course of events prescribed in the state constitution and law can't happen. Oregon is not alone in this mess. The National Conference of State Legislatures reports the Sept. 30 data delivery could upend the process in at least 26 states.