Oregon, other states will team up on reopening

Inslee said the West Coast governors had not asked Idaho Gov. Brad Little about including that neighboring state in their compact.

Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump had tweeted that it was his decision, not governors’, as to when to reopen state economies. In response, Inslee said no president has the legal authority to countermand a state’s health-based order to stay home.

In their statement, the West Coast governors said: “COVID-19 has preyed upon our interconnectedness. In the coming weeks, the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19 – with our states acting in close coordination and collaboration to ensure the virus can never spread wildly in our communities.”

Inslee described the compact as a general state of principles. States will share strategies but their timelines may differ.

Each state has made progress on flattening the curve and slowing the spread of COVID-19, the governors said.

New projections, which the Oregon Health Authority released over the weekend, estimated that the state’s aggressive social distancing measures had prevented up to 18,000 additional cases of COVID-19, including 500 hospitalizations.