Rep. Bynum seeks Oregon House speakership

If Bynum succeeds in her quest, she would be the first woman of color to hold the speakership in Oregon history.

Her statement, which she issued Monday, Nov. 9, said in part:

“Transparency, diversity of thought and simplicity are my core values as a legislator and leader. Every day I bring these principles to life in both my words and deeds.

“Now, more than ever before, our state needs a leader who listens to the electorate, leads by empowering her colleagues and understands both the social and financial implications of policies so important to Oregonians.”

Bynum and her husband, Mark, own four restaurants in the Portland area, including McDonald’s franchises.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1996 from Florida A&M University and a master’s in business administration in 2000 from the University of Michigan.

She is the current chair of the House Judiciary Committee. Along with Sen. James Manning, D-Eugene, she is co-chair of the Legislature’s joint committee looking at change in police practices.