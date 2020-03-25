State income tax filing deadline extended to July 15

“So for the government to, at this point, claim poverty or to claim cash-flow problems after what they’ve done to business, quite frankly just seems incredibly hypocritical.”

Knopp said the deadline should be delayed so businesses could recover and have sufficient cash-flow to pay their taxes. Rep. Greg Barreto, R-Cove, agreed and added, “I can tell you right now businesses across the state are laying off.”

The committee also discussed whether to delay implementation of the new corporate activity tax as part of proposals to help businesses and individuals.

Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Happy Valley, urged the state government to stay disciplined: “That means we find out who’s in trouble and who’s not. I don’t want people who are doing just fine to hide behind those of us who really are struggling.”

Bynum, who co-owns several fast food restaurants in the Portland area, added that she probably wouldn’t have the cash to pay all her taxes.