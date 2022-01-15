Tsunami advisory now cancelled for Oregon Coast

The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory for the Oregon Coast the morning of Saturday, Jan. 15 due to a large undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga.

That advisory was cancelled shortly before 5 p.m., according to a social media post from the National Weather Service.

"No additional tsunami danger exists, although some areas may continue to experience strong currents and small sea level changes," the agency stated.

The first waves in response to the earthquake arrived at 8 a.m. at Oregon beaches.

Waves of 1 to 3 feet along the coast of Oregon and Washington were initially expected until Sunday morning. California is also on tsunami watch.

Residents in coastal areas were advised to move off beaches and out of harbors and marinas.

“Stay away from port harbors and low-lying beaches because those strong currents can still cause a lot of damage, and you could be potentially risking your life,” Oregon Office of Emergency Management Geologic Hazards Coordinator Althea Rizzo said in a statement.

Rizzo said it is important to know if your home, work, school, etc., are in a tsunami inundation zone.

For information on tsunami and tsunami hazards visit: https://www.oregon.gov/oem/hazardsprep/Pages/Tsunami.aspx.

