Tsunami headed for Oregon coast

A tsunami is heading toward the Oregon coast, the the National Tsunami Warning Center reported in an advisory Saturday morning, Jan. 15.

The first waves arrived at 8 am. Waves of 1 to 3 feet along the coast of Oregon and Washington are expected for the next 24 hours. California is also on tsunami watch.

An undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga is said to be the impetus, according to the center.

Residents in coastal areas are advised to move off beaches and out of harbors and marinas.

“Stay away from port harbors and low-lying beaches because those strong currents can still cause a lot of damage, and you could be potentially risking your life,” Oregon Office of Emergency Management Geologic Hazards Coordinator Althea Rizzo said in a statement.

Rizzo said it is important to know if your home, work, school, etc., are in a tsunami inundation zone.

For information on tsunami and tsunami hazards visit: https://www.oregon.gov/oem/hazardsprep/Pages/Tsunami.aspx.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0