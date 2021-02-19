Wyden: Look before you leap on repealing internet legal shield

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden cautioned critics against being too hasty to repeal the legal shield for information service providers for content posted on their platforms.

Conservative and liberal critics have taken aim at Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the 1996 law authored by the Oregon Democrat and Rep. Christopher Cox, then a Republican from California. They argue that it has given too much power to tech giants such as Facebook and Twitter.

But Wyden says the law is not one-sided. He spoke Thursday, Feb. 18 at a Multnomah County virtual meeting that the Town Hall Project live-streamed on Facebook.

"The people who post content are responsible for what they post. Period. That in effect creates something of a shield for the platform, because the poster is personally responsible," Wyden said in response to a written question read aloud by the moderator, Nathan Williams.

"The sword was that the platforms could do more to moderate what was on their sites, so they could get rid of the slime and the hate and all the horrible stuff.