State Forest income up in Linn, Benton counties

SALEM — Linn County’s share of timber receipts from the Santiam State Forest are $5.8 million for FY 2019, up from $3.9 million a year ago, according to a report issued Tuesday by the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The Santiam State Forest is composed of 47,000 acres in Linn, Marion and Clackamas counties. Total revenue for the three counties is $14.8 million with $8.58 million earmarked for Marion County and $400,000 for Clackamas County.
Linn County timber sales totaled about 17 million board feet, up from 14.9 million board feet, and Benton County timber sales totaled about 4.6 million board feet, up from about 3.6 million board feet.
“It’s good to see the numbers are up, but forecast is they are going down next year,” County Commissioner Will Tucker said. “We’re pleased, but we do not think it is the level of timber harvesting and income that we believe can be sustained. But it is better than it has been.”
Board chairman Roger Nyquist said income is up because timber prices are up.
Benton County, which has about 8,000 acres of State Forest lands, will receive $1.65 million, more than double last year’s tally of $750,000.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the 15 Forest Trust Counties will receive a record $86.9 million compared to about $80 million in FY 2018.
The state retained $53.8 million to fund forest maintenance and department operating expenses.
"Actual harvest levels were down in 2019 compared to 2018," Nyquist said.
The timber harvest level for all State Forests was 315 million board feet in FY 2018 compared to 297 million board feet in FY 2019.
The income was generated by 61 timber sales.
Fire protection expenses were $2.3 million; debt service on capital construction was $92,141; and seed orchard costs were $100,378.
Other county revenues will be: Clatsop, $19,648,613; Columbia, $2,847,908; Coos, no income; Douglas, $224,770; Josephine, $501,547; Klamath, $1,598,383; Lane, $4,858,633; Lincoln, $1,853,335; Polk, $22,493; Tillamook, $24,743,2374; and Washington, $14,104,040.
The department also replanted 3.1 million trees and hosted more than 39,000 campers on the state forest’s nearly 700,000 acres in 15 counties.
Annual timber sale revenues are shared among 15 Forest Trust Counties based on the 1941 Forest Acquisition Act. The counties — which gave the lands to the state in the 1930s to 1960s — receive two-thirds of the annual harvest revenues and the state keeps one-third for management and to operate the Oregon Department of Forestry.
In November, 13 of the 15 Forest Trust Counties won a month-long trial and a $1.1 billion judgment.
In March 2016, the counties and 151 taxing districts filed a breach of contract lawsuit charging that the state of Oregon, specifically the Oregon Department of Forestry, has not managed the state forest based on the term, “greatest permanent value” since the Board of Forestry changed the term’s definition in 1998.
The plaintiffs said the result was that the Forest Trust Counties should have received $35 million per year more as their share of the annual timber sale receipts. The counties charged that the state has focused more and more on things like recreational uses and trying to develop wildlife habitat, than maximizing timber sales, although obeying all state and federal guidelines.
The state has until Dec. 20 to file motions to rescind the jury verdict. If the Linn County Circuit Court rules against the state and files a judgment, interest of 9%, about $8 million per year will begin accruing annually.
The annual report also notes that the Oregon Department of Forestry reached an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that adds protections for the Pacific fisher – a species recently recommended for listing as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act – on the Santiam State Forest along with the Gilchrist and Sun Pass state forests in Klamath County.
“ODF manages these healthy working forests for a balance of benefits over time for all Oregonians, and we’re proud of the accomplishments that this report highlights,” State Forester Peter Daugherty said.
In addition to the timber sales, there were 2.3 miles of fish access restored, six fish barriers were removed, 339 miles of trails were maintained and there were more than 53,000 visitors at the Tillamook Forest Center.