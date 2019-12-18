State Forest income up in Linn, Benton counties

In November, 13 of the 15 Forest Trust Counties won a month-long trial and a $1.1 billion judgment.

In March 2016, the counties and 151 taxing districts filed a breach of contract lawsuit charging that the state of Oregon, specifically the Oregon Department of Forestry, has not managed the state forest based on the term, “greatest permanent value” since the Board of Forestry changed the term’s definition in 1998.

The plaintiffs said the result was that the Forest Trust Counties should have received $35 million per year more as their share of the annual timber sale receipts. The counties charged that the state has focused more and more on things like recreational uses and trying to develop wildlife habitat, than maximizing timber sales, although obeying all state and federal guidelines.

The state has until Dec. 20 to file motions to rescind the jury verdict. If the Linn County Circuit Court rules against the state and files a judgment, interest of 9%, about $8 million per year will begin accruing annually.