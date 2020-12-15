State has record 54 COVID deaths; Linn adds 2

COVID-19 has claimed a daily record 54 lives in Oregon — including two Linn County residents — raising the state’s death toll to 1,214, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

There were 1,129 new confirmed or presumptive cases statewide, bringing the state total to 96,092.

The names of the deceased Linn County residents were not released, but one was an 80-year-old woman who died Dec. 3 at her home. She was the state’s 1,169th death.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, the woman’s death certificate listed COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as the cause of death or a significant condition contributing factor. She also had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 1,183rd COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. She also had underlying conditions.

"Today’s record-high death toll tragically reminds us that the pandemic is far from over despite the arrival of vaccines in Oregon," said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority. "These Oregonians and the ones who passed before them were loved ones who will be dearly missed by their families, for whom we express our sincerest condolences.”