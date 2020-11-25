State notes record 21 COVID-19 deaths

Other new deaths included: a 74-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 19, at Tuality Community Hospital; a 94-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 1, in his residence; a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 18, in her residence; an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 15, in his residence; an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 15, in her residence; a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 10, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; an 89-year-old woman in Wallowa County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 9, at Wallowa Memorial Hospital; an 81-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 22, at Mercy Medical Center; a 75-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 17; a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 11, in her residence; a 91-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 20, at Mercy Medical Center; an 81-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 18, at Portland Veteran’s Administration Medical Center; an 82-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 21, at Rogue Valley Medical Center; a 72-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 21, at Rogue Valley Medical Center; an 89-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 23; a 94-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 7, in his residence; a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 24 and died on Nov. 4, in his residence; a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 20, in his residence; a 58-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 14, in his residence; a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Oct. 25, at Portland Adventist Medical Center; and a 33-year-old man in Marion County who died on Nov. 12, at Kaiser Westside Medical Center.