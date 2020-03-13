Students earn state speech scholarships

Anwesha Mukherjee, a senior at Westview High School in Portland, won the Oregon American Legion speech contest held Feb. 29 at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

Anwesha received a $5,000 scholarship and will represent the Oregon American Legion at the national oratorical contest to be held April 17-19 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The national winner will receive a $20,000 scholarship.

Each contestant delivered a prepared speech as well as a speech on a randomly assigned constitutional topic. Anwesha’s speech, “Education a Cure for Apathy” greatly impressed the judges.

The second place winner, Mark Aldrich, a homeschooled senior from Mulino, earned a $3,500 scholarship.

Kaylin Lafayette, a junior from Brownsville, took third place and earned a $2,500 scholarship.

Fourth place and a $2,000 scholarship went to Tanner Stenkamp, a freshman at Redmond High School.

Also competing and doing an outstanding job was Marvin Elzey of Siuslaw High School, Florence.