Supreme Court to hear unfunded mandate suit Thursday

Linn County will have its day in court — the Oregon Supreme Court — at 9 a.m. Thursday, when justices review its “unfunded mandate” lawsuit.

Filed in May 2016, the suit charges that legislators erred when they approved a new law regarding mandatory paid sick leave during the 2015 session.

The law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2016, requires employers with 10 or more workers to provide them with at least 40 hours of sick leave per year. Employers with nine or fewer employees must provide 40 hours of unpaid sick leave per year.

But according to the Oregon Constitution, local governments are not required to comply with state laws or administrative rules if the state doesn't provide matching funding in situations where the cost of such programs is more than one-hundredth of 1% of the local government’s budget. In Linn County's case, that threshold was about $14,000 in 2016. County officials estimated mandatory sick leave would cost about $41,000.

In May of that year, Linn and seven other counties filed suit in Linn County Circuit Court, charging that the law was unconstitutional under Article XI, Section 15. It was later determined that five counties did not meet economic thresholds, and they dropped out of the lawsuit.