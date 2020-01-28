Sweet Home business owner stands up for Timber Unity

Had legislators enacted some of the original cap-and-trade proposals, Sanchez said she would have to close the business.

“My trucks are too old to qualify for financial assistance to upgrade the engines,” she said. “And new trucks cost $150,000 each. It would be impossible to buy new trucks. I’d be done.”

Early last Monday morning, she was on the telephone trying to determine why a repair work on a truck was not yet completed. Now she had to figure out her driver’s routes for the day without that unit in play.

In between work calls, she has been inundated with calls asking about a Timber Unity rally planned for Feb. 6 on the steps of the Capitol.

“It hasn’t been easy,” she admitted. “Some people just don’t think a woman can figure this stuff out. It’s especially bad when it comes to parts and repairs. They don’t listen to what I have to say.”

Sanchez has slowly built up trust with area companies like Cascade Timber Consulting in Sweet Home and construction companies such as Wildish and Knife River, who call her when they need help during the busy summer season.

Sanchez learned about Timber Unity through the West Coast Log Truck website.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}