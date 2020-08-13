Sweet Home businessman wins $92,000 Lottery jackpot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Sweet Home tavern owner has hit the jackpot playing the Oregon Lottery's Keno game.

James Ashcraft, who has owned Chewy’s Pub for 18 years, won $92,000 this week, the Oregon Lottery announced on Thursday.

Ashcraft said that now and then he will play Lottery games with customers or play when the jackpots get large, according to a news release from the lottery.

“I figure if I spend $60 for the chance to win $60,000, that’s a good bet,” Ashcraft said. “This time it really paid off!”

Ashcraft said that Sunday he watched as the rolling Keno 8-spot bonus grew to more than $60,000 and decided to take a chance. He purchased $60 worth of tickets over the course of the day, and when he came in for his shift Monday, realized he had won.

“I felt like I had the gold ticket — and I really did!” he said.

Ashcraft had won not only the $25,000 Special Keno prize, but also the rolling 8-spot jackpot of $67,266 for a total of $92,325. Keno 8-spot has a rolling jackpot that grows with each game until it is hit.

